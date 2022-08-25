Forensic police sift through evidence in Men's Shed break-in

Cowra Men's Shed members were devastated to find their shed had been plundered by thieves when they opened the shed doors on Tuesday morning, the thieves even stealing a defibrillator.
Police are now investigating to find the culprits who entered the shed on Carleton Street some time between Thursday and Monday. Forensics police investigated the scene on Wednesday looking for vital clues like fingerprints and DNA evidence.
A Men's Shed spokesman, Robert Sansum, reporting on the break-in, said the door of a safe had been forcefully removed and a sum of money stolen, he said other items had been randomly gathered together and bagged up in various locations around the shed, with the thieves appearing to have been planning to return to pick-up them up at a later time.
Mr Sansum said it was impossible to account for items that had been removed until police finished working on the scene, as members of the shed were unable to open the bags to see what items still remained until fingerprint and DNA evidence had been gathered.
Members do know that two distinctive push bikes were taken by the thieves, a yellow and black Huffy mountain bike with 26 inch wheels and a yellow Malvern Star, BMX frame bike with 20 inch wheels. They are urging members of the public to keep an eye out for the bikes and report anyone seen with them to Cowra Police or CrimeStoppers.
The intruders also damaged many items including handmade toys built by members spraying items with paint, displacing parts and breaking others.
Amongst the damage caused, a wooden chess table and pieces was moved into a bathroom area while a large mechanical shredder on wheels had been taken out and left near the front gates.
The full cost of the break-in is still being assess, but the theft of keys from the building alone will necessitate the changing of all locks which had only recently been undertaken at a cost of $1,700.
The shed has a membership of around 50 and all their activities have been disrupted as a result of the break-in.
Anyone with information about this, should contact Cowra Police 026341 5099 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
