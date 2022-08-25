Cowra Guardian
Forensic police sift through evidence in Men's Shed break-in

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
August 25 2022 - 4:00am
Cowra Men's Shed members were devastated to find their shed had been plundered by thieves when they opened the shed doors on Tuesday morning, the thieves even stealing a defibrillator.

Local News

