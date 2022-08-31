So much more than money Advertising Feature

TOP TEAM: The RuffTRACK Crew will display their dog training skills. Photo: Supplied

The annual Woodstock Show is an important part of the cultural life in the small village of Woodstock and surrounds, and has been for decades. The show provides the community with the opportunity to reflect on its values and aspirations, celebrate achievements ranging from excellence in prime lamb breeding to the beauty of a delicate piece of embroidery, and enjoy a break from the routine of everyday life.

History tells us the story of a 22 year old treasurer Paul Dresser challenging his father, Joe Dresser, in 1971 that an $11.53 profit was a 'bloody' disaster and for the amount of volunteer labour contributed to coordinate the event, and that the show would be much more profitable having individual members donate $5 to the beneficiary, the Woodstock Memorial Hall, than actually running the show. Paul was 'slammed' for his comments by his father Joe, with Joe stating that it had nothing to do with the money- it was about getting the community together, it was a social thing, and about bringing farmers to the village and seeing others. If you don't have that you have nothing.

HOW HIGH CAN THEY GO: The RuffTRACK Crew will be testing their training abilities and their dogs prowess on the K9 Superwall. Photo: Supplied

To this day the Show continues as a place of work and leisure, education and entertainment. The Show reflects a longstanding commitment to a set of core values- pride in traditional rural industries, competition, collaboration, progress and the interdependence of town and country. It gives local community groups the Woodstock Swimming Pool, and the Woodstock CWA, the opportunity to raise funds for their benefit on show day, and contributes annually to the ongoing costs of the Woodstock Memorial Hall, and has facilitated the ongoing restoration of the Walli Memorial Hall.

People of all ages and from all walks of life, whether city or country, enjoy attending this annual event. While the young (and young at heart) look forward to the fairy floss and a dagwood dog, show bags of goodies and the fun of sideshow alley, other people enjoy the agricultural and industrial exhibits, entertainment or main ring features.



There will be loads of fun activities for the entire family. For Dad there is loads of horsepower, diesel and dust. For Mum, traditional pavilion exhibits and a market laneway, plus coffee! For the children there will be face painting, horse drawn carriage and pony rides, sideshow alley and loads of free novelty events.

