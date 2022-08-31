Something For Nothing
You have to admit it, everyone loves something for nothing especially when it's something great, which is why the Woodstock Memorial Show committee are endeavouring to accommodate that one thing with SOMETHING FOR NOTHING!
On show day ALL CHILDREN under 15 enter the show for FREE. The show committee is conscious of the expensive exercise of entertaining a family into today's society.
The children's novelty events will kick off at 10.45am with free entry, and include sack races, three legged races and much more. The Troppo Magic Show runs throughout the day and it's also free, so pull up a chair and relive the world of magic. You can also check out the Dinkum Dinosaurs with their prehistoric puppetry and dancing T-Rex, have fun in the designated children's play area, or take a polished and primed stroll through the car, ute and bike show and shine.
There will be front row positions available at the tractor pulling, woodchopping, chainsaw racing, speed shearing, and ring events, which are all events that can entertain any member of the family for hours.
Market Laneway- Make It, Bake It, Grow It, Show It
The Woodstock Show will have its very own Market Laneway once again at this year's Show, celebrating and showcasing the local producers, growers and makers within the region.
Show members are encouraging everyone to bring along their market baskets and fill them with local fruit and vegetables from Galea Fruit and Vegetables, plants, homewares, children's clothing, handmade accessories, and much more.
Swing by Market Laneway on the Sunday, September 4 and support local. Don't forget it will also be Father's Day and the Show is the perfect place to treat him for the day.
For further details on all stall holders, visit the Woodstock Memorial Show Facebook or Instagram pages.
Pop Up Pantry
Continuing with the theme Make it, Bake it, Grow it, Show it, the Woodstock Show will have its very own 'Pop Up Pantry' at this year's Show. The stall will be filled with handmade relishes, jams, sauces, home grown fruit, vegetables , eggs, plants and cuttings all cooked and grown by the Woodstock community.
All the proceeds from the 'Pop Up Pantry' will go directly to the Woodstock and District Progress Association to assist with community focused projects. Visit the 'Pop Up Pantry', located in the front of the Walli Hall, support the local community, and buy a relish or two!
You can stay up to date with developments by followig the Woodstock Show on Facebook @Woodstock Memorial Show Inc or on Instagram woodstockshow #bestlittlecountryshow.
The annual Woodstock Show is an important part of the cultural life in the small village of Woodstock and surrounds, and has been for decades. The show provides the community with the opportunity to reflect on its values and aspirations, celebrate achievements ranging from excellence in prime lamb breeding to the beauty of a delicate piece of embroidery, and enjoy a break from the routine of everyday life.
History tells us the story of a 22 year old treasurer Paul Dresser challenging his father, Joe Dresser, in 1971 that an $11.53 profit was a 'bloody' disaster and for the amount of volunteer labour contributed to coordinate the event, and that the show would be much more profitable having individual members donate $5 to the beneficiary, the Woodstock Memorial Hall, than actually running the show. Paul was 'slammed' for his comments by his father Joe, with Joe stating that it had nothing to do with the money- it was about getting the community together, it was a social thing, and about bringing farmers to the village and seeing others. If you don't have that you have nothing.
To this day the Show continues as a place of work and leisure, education and entertainment. The Show reflects a longstanding commitment to a set of core values- pride in traditional rural industries, competition, collaboration, progress and the interdependence of town and country. It gives local community groups the Woodstock Swimming Pool, and the Woodstock CWA, the opportunity to raise funds for their benefit on show day, and contributes annually to the ongoing costs of the Woodstock Memorial Hall, and has facilitated the ongoing restoration of the Walli Memorial Hall.
People of all ages and from all walks of life, whether city or country, enjoy attending this annual event. While the young (and young at heart) look forward to the fairy floss and a dagwood dog, show bags of goodies and the fun of sideshow alley, other people enjoy the agricultural and industrial exhibits, entertainment or main ring features.
There will be loads of fun activities for the entire family. For Dad there is loads of horsepower, diesel and dust. For Mum, traditional pavilion exhibits and a market laneway, plus coffee! For the children there will be face painting, horse drawn carriage and pony rides, sideshow alley and loads of free novelty events.
A feature attraction this year will see the RuffTRACK Crew. RuffTRACK is an awesome youth program based at the RuffTRACK Farm near Riverstone. The fully registered charity helps young people aged 12 to 17 years old who have disengaged with school and the community to give them skills, education, a sense of self worth and reconnecting them with their community.