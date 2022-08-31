Set to be a great day out Advertising Feature

GET INVOLVED: Things are always bright and colourful at the Woodstock Show. Photo: Supplied

Something For Nothing

You have to admit it, everyone loves something for nothing especially when it's something great, which is why the Woodstock Memorial Show committee are endeavouring to accommodate that one thing with SOMETHING FOR NOTHING!

On show day ALL CHILDREN under 15 enter the show for FREE. The show committee is conscious of the expensive exercise of entertaining a family into today's society.

The children's novelty events will kick off at 10.45am with free entry, and include sack races, three legged races and much more. The Troppo Magic Show runs throughout the day and it's also free, so pull up a chair and relive the world of magic. You can also check out the Dinkum Dinosaurs with their prehistoric puppetry and dancing T-Rex, have fun in the designated children's play area, or take a polished and primed stroll through the car, ute and bike show and shine.

PRE-COVID FUN: Jack and Angus Ousby display their favourite show bags at the Woodstock Show. Photo: Supplied

There will be front row positions available at the tractor pulling, woodchopping, chainsaw racing, speed shearing, and ring events, which are all events that can entertain any member of the family for hours.

Market Laneway- Make It, Bake It, Grow It, Show It

The Woodstock Show will have its very own Market Laneway once again at this year's Show, celebrating and showcasing the local producers, growers and makers within the region.

Show members are encouraging everyone to bring along their market baskets and fill them with local fruit and vegetables from Galea Fruit and Vegetables, plants, homewares, children's clothing, handmade accessories, and much more.

Swing by Market Laneway on the Sunday, September 4 and support local. Don't forget it will also be Father's Day and the Show is the perfect place to treat him for the day.

For further details on all stall holders, visit the Woodstock Memorial Show Facebook or Instagram pages.

Pop Up Pantry

Continuing with the theme Make it, Bake it, Grow it, Show it, the Woodstock Show will have its very own 'Pop Up Pantry' at this year's Show. The stall will be filled with handmade relishes, jams, sauces, home grown fruit, vegetables , eggs, plants and cuttings all cooked and grown by the Woodstock community.

All the proceeds from the 'Pop Up Pantry' will go directly to the Woodstock and District Progress Association to assist with community focused projects. Visit the 'Pop Up Pantry', located in the front of the Walli Hall, support the local community, and buy a relish or two!