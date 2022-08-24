Cowra Guardian
Eagles to take on Orange after being toppled by Bathurst

August 24 2022 - 10:10pm
The Bathurst Bulldogs have managed to secure a home grand final after coming from 13 points down to defeat Cowra Eagles 21-20 in Saturday's Blowes Cup major semi-final.

