Eagles to take on Orange after being toppled by Bathurst

The Bathurst Bulldogs have managed to secure a home grand final after coming from 13 points down to defeat Cowra Eagles 21-20 in Saturday's Blowes Cup major semi-final.
Cowra finished as the minor premiers and had not lost on their home turf since May 15, 2021. Eight minutes into the second half when Cowra fullback Noah Ryan booted his second penalty goal of the match to make it 20-7, there would've been some Eagles fans pencilling in a home grand final. But in the wet and mud the Bulldogs kept coming.
"It was a really good 80-minute performance," Bulldogs second rower Justin Mobbs said.
"I think the score line at 20-7 was a little bit deceptive. I felt like we were on top at that point, but Cowra had just a little bit more possession during that period than us and to their credit, they capitalised on that.
"But I didn't ever feel like we were behind the eight ball. Cowra are a class team and are big bodies, they definitely played a physical game, but today I felt we stepped up and matched that."
Cowra will take on Orange Emus in this weekend's grand final qualifier.
