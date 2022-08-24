Rain washes out Cowra bowls game

Our club mascot has been very busy during pennant season supporting our Number 2 and Number 3 teams. The weather has not been kind and we have one washed out game against each other to finalise our season.
The current standings are, Cowra No 2 have 18pts, Cowra No 3 have 10pts, Orange City have 10pts and Parkes have 7pts. Parkes and Orange have two games to play and the Cowra teams have one game to play.
Advertisement
The Number 2 team must win the grade to progress to play-offs. Number 3s can win their grade by coming second. Nominations close for committee positions on Thursday August 25 for the AGM on September 8 at 10am. No bowls this day.
With pennants finishing we are hoping to get some club events back on track so watch the board. District Open and Senior Triples close on Thursday as well and these are great competitions for all bowlers. They will be held at Canowindra on September 13 - 15.
Here's hoping we can get back on the greens soon. Good bowling everyone and see you on the green.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.