Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Rain washes out Cowra bowls game

August 24 2022 - 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bowling club's club mascot has been very busy during pennant season. Photo supplied.

Our club mascot has been very busy during pennant season supporting our Number 2 and Number 3 teams. The weather has not been kind and we have one washed out game against each other to finalise our season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.