Cowra Guardian

August 22 2022 - 8:00pm
Cowra Hospital Auxiliary members Joe Proctor, Helen Tozer, Chrissy Slarke, Joy Proctor, Anne Reeves, with theatre staff Donna Fairall, Natalie Crook, Surgeon Dr Clair Whelan, NUM Marie Peel, and Anaesthetist Dr Darlene Alarcon. Photo supplied.

Cowra Health Service is now able to provide minor Urology surgery, thanks to the donation from the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary.

Local News

