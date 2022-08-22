Cowra Health Service is now able to provide minor Urology surgery, thanks to the donation from the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary.
"We are so grateful to the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary for the donation," Cowra Health Service Manager, Pauline Rowston, said.
"For the first time Cowra Health Service can provide urology surgery services. This is a great addition to our services for the Cowra and district communities."
Cowra Hospital Theatre Nurse Unit Manager, Marie Peel, said the Auxiliary generously provided the funding of around $20,000 to purchase the equipment to enable the specialised surgery available for the community.
"The donated equipment includes urethroscope sheaths, sterilising trays and an Ambu aView 2 Advance monitor," Marie said.
"These devices allow fine telescopes connected to a light source to visualise the urinary tract, allowing a clear and precise view of the interior surfaces and structures that is shown on the Ambu monitor.
"The Surgeon is able to investigate, diagnose and treat a variety of conditions including urinary incontinence, bladder and prostate cancer, bladder stones, blockages in the urinary tract, enlarged prostate, cystitis and recurrent urinary tract infections," Marie said.
