What To Consider When Retiring To The Gold Coast

Retiring to the tropical north may sound like a bit of a pipedream for many of us, but the fact of the matter is that Queensland actually does boast some of the most ideal locations for Aussie retirees to settle down following their departure from the workforce.



From Cairns and Port Douglas, to the Brisbane CBD and the Sunshine Coast, there are a wealth of idyllic Queensland locations for Aussie seniors to choose from. But what if you want to relocate to the Gold Coast?

With the availability of Gold Coast retirement villages and the development of senior-friendly transport and civil infrastructure alongside the region's vibrant coastal lifestyle, the Gold Coast is one of the most popular retirement destinations for Aussie seniors across the country. Today, we'll be exploring all that seniors should consider when planning to retire to this premier coastal destination. Read on to help chart out your own retirement plans.

Location and community

The first thing that you should consider when planning to retire to the Gold Coast is your accommodation. For seniors, we highly recommend looking into Gold Coast retirement villages to ensure that you can find modern residences that fall within your budget.

Opting to buy property within a retirement village is also just as beneficial for maintaining a sense of community during your retirement years as it is for living comfortably as well as within your means. Retirement villages come with their own community of like-minded individuals, ensuring that seniors who relocate to Queensland from another state don't find themselves immediately isolated upon their arrival.

If you don't have any existing friends or family members in Queensland, you should absolutely take full advantage of your retirement village's social calendar and attend community events so that you can get to know all your new neighbours. After all, making new friends is one of the most enjoyable aspects of retirement!

Recreation and tourist attractions

Living on the Gold Coast naturally means being able to enjoy some of Australia's best surf conditions, most iconic beaches, and perhaps even a rollercoaster or two at some of the region's premier theme parks.



There is certainly a lot to look forward to with regards to recreation when you retire to the Gold Coast, but even so, it's a good idea to do a little research prior to your move to make sure you'll have easy access to all the activities and attractions you'd like to fill your days with more than anything.

If you're after senior-friendly attractions and activities, you'll be happy to hear that the Gold Coast's local council runs a variety of programmes and activities for retirees, including community clubs operating out of Gold Coast libraries, as well as gym classes at leisure centres.



Look into these community activities alongside all of the region's other big attractions to ensure that your new Gold Coast residence is in the perfect position to access all your favourite recreational haunts.

Healthcare and accessibility

Healthcare is naturally going to be an evergreen concern for seniors, which is why it's a good rule of thumb to look up the nearest healthcare facilities to your Gold Coast residence prior to your move. This becomes especially important if you have any particular healthcare needs that require specialty clinics and medical professionals.



Seniors looking to move into a retirement village may find that their needs are met on-site, as many retirement communities possess their own healthcare centre as well as shopping centres and some other small community amenities and facilities.

If you need to make appointments with a specialty clinic that's positioned outside your retirement village, you should enquire with your retirement village provider about how best to access these facilities. It's common for villages to provide shuttle bus services to nearby city centres so that retirees can maintain access to external amenities and services, including healthcare facilities.

Alongside your retirement village's provided transportation options, seniors are also strongly encouraged to look into the public transport network surrounding their Gold Coast residence.



Thankfully, with train services running straight into the Brisbane CBD and surrounding suburbs as well as a strong bus network and even ferry services between popular destinations, accessibility in the Gold Coast is quite substantial and senior-friendly.

Climate considerations

If you're moving to the Gold Coast from Victoria, South Australia, New South Wales, or Tasmania, you should be prepared for a little bit of a climate shock, as Queensland weather is a touch more warm and tropical than the temperate climate along Melbourne's south and south-eastern coast.



Even during the winter months, Gold Coast residents are accustomed to expecting mild temperatures and higher humidity than can be expected down south. This has resulted in the winter period being referred to as the 'dry season', with summer and its tropical rainstorms being the region's 'wet season'.

If you're not accustomed to tropical or sub-tropical climates, chances are you'll need to ease yourself into Gold Coast weather. Some great ways to soften the climate shock that will likely accompany your move, is to schedule your arrival to fall within May to September, when the weather will be cooler.



It may also be worthwhile assessing your wardrobe and investing in a few summerly staples alongside disposing of thicker winter outerwear. You won't have much use for the down coats you may have needed when living in Melbourne or Sydney!

Holidays and peak travel season

Finally, it's worth noting that as the Gold Coast is one of Australia's premier travel destinations, retirees should expect greater population density during the holiday season and other peak travel windows.



The benefit of living on the Gold Coast is that you can enjoy all the natural and cultural attractions that this region has to offer year-round without having to worry too much about contending with crowds in the process. If you're not a fan of being in densely populated areas, however, it could be worth putting together a holiday season plan for you when the tourists do start to flood in.

For example, you could opt to travel interstate or even internationally during the summer holidays to get a vacation from your eternal staycation at the Gold Coast! You could even invite family and friends along on your trip and turn this holiday season plan for beating the crowds into an opportunity to spend quality time with all the people you love most.

That being said, it's likely the grandkids would jump at the opportunity to come and visit you in the Gold Coast too, which is fine because it's likely to be a lot of fun. There's nothing better than enjoying all the fun activities that can be found at the Gold Coast with some excited kids in tow.



Just be sure that your loved ones book their tickets and accommodation well in advance, as Gold Coast accommodation is prone to getting fully booked in the lead-up to the Christmas season.

With the region's abundance of senior-friendly attractions, retirement villages and residences, and its extensive public transport network, retiring to the Gold Coast is actually a pretty simplistic feat.

