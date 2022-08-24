Cowra Guardian
Cowra to take on Rebels after Parkes defeat

August 24 2022 - 2:12am
Cowra will take on the Rebels this weekend to see who gets another chance against the Panthers in the Grand Final in a fortnight. File photo.

The Parkes Panthers remain undefeated and enter the Grand Final as red hot favourites after their strong 22 point win over the Cowra Blues in last Saturday's qualifying semifinal.

Local News

