Cowra to take on Rebels after Parkes defeat

The Parkes Panthers remain undefeated and enter the Grand Final as red hot favourites after their strong 22 point win over the Cowra Blues in last Saturday's qualifying semifinal.
Parkes have made a habit of breaking away in the first quarter for much of the season, but the Blues had other ideas making it a tight struggle in the opening passages.
A 50 metre penalty gifted the Panthers the first goal which seemed to click the home team into action and they landed two more late goals to lead by 17 at the first break, 3-0-18 to 0-1-1.
Light rain and a cross field breeze and sloppy conditions produced a dour contest in the second quarter. Great defence from Cowra repelled the Panthers but the Blues could only manage a lone goal via Nathan Worth after a snap in the goal square.
Halftime scores were 3-1-19 to 1-1-7. Parkes were again able to capitalise on the wind advantage and extended their lead to 21 points by the final break with two goals, one from a free kick.
The Blues replied with another through Worth, but had a bit to do in the final term with scores at 5-4-34 to 2-1-13.
An important goal from a double 50 metre penalty, and further undisciplined acts snuffed out any chance of a late Cowra comeback, with the final score at 6-5-41 to 3-1-19.
The Blues will rue what was a good chance of upsetting the Panthers with a score of 23-18 after quarter time.
Goals: Parkes: Simmonds 2, Bolt 1, Stubberfield 1, Ralph 1, Bruce 1
Cowra: Worth 3
The Blues were best served by Brad Reid and Jack Stott in defence, Laing Whinfield, Blair Holgate and Chris Day in the midfield, and Caleb and Nathan Worth in the forward line.
In the early game, Bathurst Rebels proved too strong for the Dubbo Demons 9-7-61 to 1-3-9.
This sets up a clash this Saturday in the Preliminary Finals with Cowra to take on the Rebels to see who gets another chance against the Panthers in the Grand Final in a fortnight.
In earlier games this season, the home side has been the victor, the Rebels by 7 points in early June, and the Blues by 8 points in early August.
The other Preliminary Finals see Bathurst Giants to play Dubbo Demons in Tier 1, with the winner to meet Bathurst Bushrangers in the decider, while Dubbo Demons play the Bushrangers in Womens, with the Giants already waiting for the winner in the Grand Final.
In the match between Orange Tigers and Bathurst Giants they were unfortunately unable to find a suitable location for their Round 15 matches and as such the Tier 1 and Women's seasons were decided by Match Ratio. With Bathurst Giants winning 42.85% of their matches, and Dubbo Demons winning 40.00% of matches, the Giants finished second, and will host this weekend's action.
