Lawrence Ryan speaks at Cowra Garden Club meeting

The Cowra Garden Club met on Thursday August 4 for their ordinary meeting and Annual General Meeting.
The guest speaker was Cowra local historian Mr Lawrance Ryan gave a presentation of a speech he prepared for symposium hosted by Flinders University in Adelaide, SA.
The audience of 200 Academics listened to the amazing presentation by Mr Ryan titled Cowra's Way of Story Telling.
From the tragedy of the Cowra Prisoner of War Breakout has come feelings of reconciliation, understanding and respect that have led to Cowra being described by Japanese Ambassadors as the Spiritual home of post war Australian - Japan relations.
For over 50 years Cowra has been telling the Story of this relationship in ways that have attracted attention by Australia and Japan.
How the story has been captured by Cowra Council, Cowra Tourism organisations and the wider Cowra Community is unique example of how a single event can change the destiny of one otherwise unremarkable town.
The overhead presentation of this history for Cowra some aspects not realised before with incredible photos was a most informative and entertaining evening.
Member Kay Dykes made a gift presentation in appreciation to Mr Ryan for his outstanding presentation.
Mr Ryan kindly took the chair to conduct the AGM and election of officers for 2022-23 being President: Heather Kiely, Treasurer: Pam McKay, Publicity Officer: Carole Doyle.
President Heather thanked all her committee, guest speakers, the residents who had open gardens in such inclement weather November 2021, all members who assisted on the day,
Special mention to Norm Palazzi and Lyn Cochrane for great support, Janice Butterworth and members for supper and all who help conduct the raffle.
The Cowra Garden Club proudly donated $1000 to the chosen charity Cowra Riding for Disable with funds being raised from the Open Gardens weekend.
The next meeting will be Thursday, September 1 at 7.30pm in the Senior Citizens Rooms, Railway Lane near Woolworths. On the agenda will be the October Open Gardens, supper will be served, all welcome.
Carole Doyle.
