Man fined, placed on order for offences

An Orange man has plead guilty to unlawfully entering inclosed lands and intentionally/recklessly damaging property when he faced Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, August 17.
Joshua Garry Raymond Hancock, 40, of Byng Street Orange was placed on a 12 month community corrections order and fined $660 for intentionally/recklessly damaging or destroying property, and fined a further $220 for unlawfully entering inclosed lands.
Hancock's solicitor said in court that his main issue was with alcohol, and that he has been relatively "problem free" since these offences in November 2021 as a health scare had an effect on his drinking.
Hancock and the victim had been drinking together at the victim's house the night before the offences, Hancock's solicitor said, and they had gotten into an argument about the victim repaying a debt before Hancock was kicked out.
Hancock's solicitor said in court that he then got it into his head, while inebriated, to get even.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed that around 2am on November 13, 2021 Hancock entered the backyard of a property in Canowindra without the owner's permission.
The police documents state that Hancock climbed over back gate, which was closed and had barbed wire on top, before entering the victim's garage and getting a hammer from a toolbox stored in there.
Hancock then smashed the windscreen of a car the victim had parked in the backyard, hitting the windscreen twice with the hammer.
This woke a dog in the yard and prompted the victim to come outside and throw a lump of wood towards where Hancock was.
Hancock opened the back gate and ran out along the lane, pursued by the dog and the victim.
He turned and swung the hammer at the dog, police documents state.
The victim recognised Hancock as he did this and asked "Josh, is that you?"
Hancock told the victim that if the victim touched him, that he would kill them, swinging the hammer towards the victim as he said this. Hancock then ran away.
On November 17, 2021 police confronted Hancock who denied being in Canowindra at the time of the offence.
Police checks on Hancock's mobile phone records indicated that he was at Canowindra from 12:40am to around 3:13am that morning.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely described Hancock's history as appalling, and said in sentencing that the damage was deliberate as he had returned to the scene in the early hours of the morning.
