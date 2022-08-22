Koora Van Hire into awards

A business which had its infancy in Koorawatha in 2021 is now a finalist in the Hornsby/Kuring-Gai Business Awards, winners to be announced in October.
Koora Van Hire is the brainchild of retired Koorawatha Police Officer, Andrew Campbell, and his partner in life and business, Savannah Sissons, who also worked at Koorawatha Public School.
It is a classic caravan hire business, which provides several restored vintage caravans for hire to holidaymakers and longer-term accommodation.
The business is now based in the picturesque Hawkesbury River region of NSW but the idea for it came while the couple were on holiday in their first caravan, a 1978 Viscount Royal 16ft, on the South Coast. They were approached by several different people and asked about the van. "People were astounded with how unique and classic the caravan was and they loved the fact that it was different to all the other vans there." Andrew said.
Koora Van Hire began as a hobby, fixing up classic caravans while the couple were not working. The business didn't actually start trading until after Andrew had resigned from the Police Force and moved location. "After conducting research, it became clear that there was demand in the market for classic caravans, offering a unique experience with a van of character without buying, thereby taking the hassle out of searching for, storing and maintaining the van while still providing the experience.
"I guess you could also say our vans can transport people back in time, like the 1975 Royal Time Capsule on our website.
"Enduring such a big career change, and starting a concept business from scratch has been a big learning curve for us and hasn't been without sacrifice. The desire to see the dream recognised has encouraged us to overcome any hurdles we faced." Andrew said.
Since beginning operations, Koora Van Hire has formed local partnerships with businesses such as Glenworth Valley to provide classic caravan accommodation for people wanting a memorable experience. They also provide caravans to several holiday parks on the Central Coast and are looking to expand operations further afield.
Koora Van Hire will be featuring in this year's Chrome Fest vintage vehicle festival in the Central Coast, where they will be showcasing one of their original caravans, in addition to their classic 1954 Ferguson TEA20 tractor, which was purchased in Young and is now used to tow the caravans in the holding yard. You can check out Koora Van Hire online at www.kooravanhire.com. They offer delivery and setup to most places in NSW, including the Cowra area, and have competitive hire rates.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
