Court hears driver had never held a licence

A Cowra woman who failed to appear before Cowra Local Court was convicted and fined in her absence on a charge of driving without a licence.
Lisa Maree French, 31, of Victor Street, Cowra was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for a period of six months beginning from her court date, August 17.
"For someone who's never had a licence, she's had a spate of offences," Magistrate Jillian Kiely said during sentencing.
French was travelling 85km/hr in Redfern Street, a 50km/hr zone, about 12.54am on Wednesday, July 27 when detected by police, documents tendered to the court revealed.
By the time police approached her car, French had gotten out of her seat and told them she was sorry and that she shouldn't have done it.
When police asked what she meant, French told police that she didn't have a licence, police documents said.
Further checks by police revealed that she never held a licence in NSW or anywhere else in Australia.
The speeding offence was dealt with via an infringement notice.
