Fine for man who drove while disqualified

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined when he appeared before Cowra Local Court to answer the charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.
Wayne Mark Walsh, 64, of Mid Western Highway, Cowra plead guilty to the charge and was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months, with the disqualification period beginning on his court date, August 17, 2022.
Walsh stated in court that that he smoked cannabis daily to help stop getting headaches.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely said he had a poor history of driving with substances in his system, though the rest of his record was pretty clean.
According to police documents presented to the court, Walsh was driving along Porters Mount Road, Cowra when he left the road and crashed into a fence around 4pm on Sunday May 1, 2022.
When police arrived to the scene, he identified himself as the driver and submitted to a breath test.
The breath test was negative but Walsh was submitted to an oral fluid test which returned a positive result for cannabis.
He was taken back to Cowra Police Station where he was submitted to secondary testing, which also tested positive to cannabis. A sample was sent off for laboratory testing.
In relation to taking drugs, Walsh informed police that he smoked bongs every day.
