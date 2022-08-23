Things to do around Cowra and the region

Through the Glimmering Night - Art Exhibit
July 29 to September 7
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work.
Live and Kicking
Sunday, August 28
Arts OutWest is pleased to continue in conjunction with Cowra Civic Centre their series of Live and Kicking shows featuring original music artists from The Central West. This next session features Orange local Robbie Mortimer and his band. Tickets cost $10.
Kumiai Ryui Ladies Self Defense Workshop
Saturday, September 3
Kumiai Ryui are hosting a free self-defence workshop for women and girls ages 13 and up, focusing on basic martial arts skills, confidence-building, and self defence techniques against the most common attacks. No previous experience required. Head to https://buytickets.at/kumiairyucowra/744493 to book your place at the free workshop. Bookings are required by 6pm on Monday, August 29.
Cowra Cycle Tour
Friday, September 2 to Saturday, December 10
If you love the idea of a quiet, meandering cycle tour through one of the Central West's most beautiful and fascinating districts, and your idea of traffic jams is waiting the cattle to cross the road, this is the tour for you. The stunning scenery, delicious produce and fascinating historical highlights round out this wonderful nine-night tour. Bring your bike or hire an E-Bike with Central West Tours. Visit www.centralwesttours.com.au/ for more information.
Field of Gold Canola Tours
August 27 and 28, and From September 10 to October 1
For budding photographers and nature-lovers, the hotly anticipated dates for Cowra's Field of Gold Canola Tours have been announced from August through to October. The two-hour guided bus tour includes photo opportunities to designated canola 'hot spots' around the region, a historical tour of Cowra, and a wine and produce tasting. Cost $50. Dates are 27, 28 August 27 and 28, September 10, 11, 17, 18 and 25, finishing on October 1. Go to www.visitcowra.com.au/canola. For an extra special birds-eye view of the canola Balloon Joy Flights offers daily magical sunrise flights with breakfast and champagne as you float over the Cowra and Canowindra landscapes. Cost $340. www.balloonjoyflights.com.au.
Woodstock Memorial Show
Sunday September 4
The biggest event in the village is not to be missed! The 74th annual Woodstock Memorial Show is back for 2022 and is going to be bigger and better than ever, after being postponed for 2 years. All of the action and favourite events of the show will return to Woodstock, along with the market laneway filled with local makers and artisans.
