Expert speakers to address Cowra farmers on exotic diseases next week

The Cowra Branch of the NSW Farmers Association is taking a proactive approach to exotic animal diseases, hosting an information night with expert speakers at the Cowra Services Club 6.30pm,Thursday, August 25.
A local spokesperson for NSW Farmers, Sharon Groves, said the information evening had been put together to ensure local producers have the opportunity to access expert advice, allowing them to be ahead of the curve on any exotic disease outbreaks that may occur locally.
Ms Groves said both Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Lumpy Skin disease have been in the headlines lately with Bali, a close neighbour, being affected by both.
"Locally we are urging people to make themselves aware of symptoms of these diseases to monitor in their stock and be proactive rather then reactive to outbreaks.
"We will keep the information session short but with plenty of content from our speakers who include Ian McColl (Chairman of the Biosecurity Committee of NSW Farmers Association) and District Veterinarians Evie Duggan and Emilee Johnstone.
"No registrations are required and the event is open to all." Ms Groves said.
Both FMD and Lumpy Skin disease have the potential to decimate the commercial livestock industry. FMD can affect all cloven hoof animals including cows, sheep, goats, pigs, deer, llamas, alpacas, buffalo, while Lumpy Skin disease affects cattle and water buffalo.
Ms Groves said the fear is that if either of the diseases for discussion next Thursday, were to get into the country they would spread quickly if undetected, as livestock are sold in a variety of ways, including online where sellers could be in Victoria and buyers in Western Australia and animals are transported very quickly between the two.
She said feral animal populations are also of concern for the spread of these diseases.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
