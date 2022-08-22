Cowra Services Club gives back to community

Local community organisations have been given a boost to help with their next project thanks to the Cowra Services Club via the Club Grants Program.
Among the recipients from this year's Club Grants Program include Cowra PCYC, Quilting Hugs for You, Home-Start Family Services, Cowra Little Athletics, Cowra Cancer Action Group and Cowra Legacy.
Cowra Services Club's Lloyd Garratt said they handed out $14,255 to the six organisations during this round of funding.
The Club Grants Program is open to applications annually and Mr Garratt said they encourage community groups to apply for the program when it comes up again next year.
Krisha Tysoe from Cowra Little Athletics said the grant they received will go towards purchasing a trolley that will hold their new hurdles.
Ms Tysoe said the trolley will help to easily manoeuvre the hurdles and will help the committee in their set up and pack up activities, while also encouraging more parents to come on board to help out.
Coming up ahead in this year, the Cowra Little Athletics are in currently in their recruitment drive for the upcoming season and are encouraging athletes from three years old up to 17 to sign up to take part.
Catilin Dixon from Cowra PCYC said the grant they received from the Club Grants Program will help them with any new equipment and resources they need to support and empowering young people.
Ms Dixon said that their main focus is to attract more participants into their programs including their sporting competitions such as basketball, touch footy and netball.
"We just want to get as many kids as what we can get in to try and get them off the street, keep them safe and provide an alternative activities than what they seem to be doing outside."
Ms Dixon said that grants like this are so important as any sort of money helps them out to get more equipment into their services.
"We're just really grateful to Cowra Services Club with what they've provided, it helps us in every way," she said.
The Cancer Action Group's Vice President Catherine D'Elboux said funding they receive from grants like this are very important as it helps them to support the chemo ward at the Cowra Hospital, with their funds going towards buying equipment, as well as supporting locals with their cancer treatment.
This grant will assist with the Cancer Action Group's regular fundraising activities and donations they receive from members of the public.
Cowra Legacy's Jenny Friend said donations like this helps the families of veterans that they look after.
Mrs Friend said as the families of veterans get older, their needs become even greater and Legacy steps in to help out, with everyone's needs being different.
Mrs Friend said they are really grateful for the Services Club's continued support of Legacy , because they've always supported Legacy and it comforting to know the support is continuing.
Home-Start Family Services' Kirstin Stevenson said the funding they received will be put towards purchasing a giant tortoise with a variety of sensory materials for young children as they're learning to crawl.
Home-Start Family Services facilitate a new parent group and is all about supporting first time parents and parents who have had a large gap between children.
"We don't provide medical information. We provide the social support, connect them to other parents and normalise that experience around new parenthood and what that looks like."
They also provide parents with help and understanding about child development.
Mrs Stevenson said they will also be using the grant to purchase a range of other sensory based equipment as children learn through play and senses.
Mrs Stevenson said they are very grateful to the Cowra Services Club for the grant and really appreciate it.
Lisa Besedic from Quilting Hugs for You said this grant will help them purchase a roll of batting, which is the middle layer in quilts and provides a lot of the warmth. The remaining funding will be used to post the completed quilts over to Ukrainian people displaced by the war.
Currently, Mrs Besedic said they are sending the quilts over to Poland as that is where many of the displaced Ukrainians have ended up.
Mrs Besedic said she is so grateful for the funding as it allowed the group to get so much more batting which will help them in putting together warm quilts and getting them to where they need to go.
