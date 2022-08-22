Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Cowra Services Club gives back to community

BM
By Brendan McCool
August 22 2022 - 3:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from PCYC, Quilting Hugs for You, Cowra Home Start, Cowra Little Athletics, Cowra Cancer Action Group and Cowra Legacy were grateful to recieve the grants from Cowra Services Club.

Local community organisations have been given a boost to help with their next project thanks to the Cowra Services Club via the Club Grants Program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.