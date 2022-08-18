Community gathers to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day

Members of the Cowra community and veterans gathered at the Memorial Cenotaph in Brisbane St, Cowra to commemorate the Australians killed and wounded during the Vietnam War.
This year marks 50 years since the last of the Australian troops left Vietnam following more than 10 years of fighting.
The service is a day to commemorate and pay respect to over 3000 Australian's wounded during the Vietnam War, and remember the 522 Australian Servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our Nation, eighteen whom died at the battle of "Long Tan" 57 years ago.
Veterans from the Afghanistan and Middle East conflicts were also invited to join to remember also the 49 servicemen who died during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and the 261 wounded.
Frank Bridges, who ran Thursday's service, said they had 30 people attend to remember and commemorate the service of the veterans.
Mr Bridges said that people shouldn't forget the commitment of our young people who have served in the military throughout the years.
