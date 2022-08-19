Cowra Guardian

Legal theme for August meeting of Cowra Evening CWA Branch

August 19 2022 - 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ann Apthorpe (centre) gave the vote of thanks to guest speakers Geoffey Casey and June Langfield. Photo supplied.

Branch Treasurer, Lucinda Millard welcomed Cowra solicitors, Geoffrey Casey and June Langfield, to the August meeting held at Cowra Services Club to educate members and guests about internet fraud.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.