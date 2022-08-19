Legal theme for August meeting of Cowra Evening CWA Branch

Branch Treasurer, Lucinda Millard welcomed Cowra solicitors, Geoffrey Casey and June Langfield, to the August meeting held at Cowra Services Club to educate members and guests about internet fraud.
Geoffrey described a case of internet fraud that he and June had worked on and had ultimately won. The matter began simply enough, with an electronic invoice for $30,000 being sent by a tradesman to a client upon completion of a job.
The client then received an email notifying them that the tradesman's bank account details had changed. As a result of opening this email the client paid the $30,000 electronically to a different account in Melbourne instead of the sum going to the tradesman.
The sum ended up in Nigeria never to be retrieved again. The cause of this catastrophe was a dodgy email opened by the client and acted upon. The client then did not verify if this "new" account number was actually correct.
After years of litigation and investigation the court ruled that the debtor (the client) is responsible for correctly locating the creditor so that the creditor (the tradesman) gets paid. This was a landmark case and very costly. High legal costs mean that many people choose not to take further legal action.
June said that before paying a bill into a creditor's account, we need to confirm that the account number is correct by phoning first to verify this number. If a second-step code is available, then payment is secure. Hackers are always getting smarter, so it is up to us to be careful and vigilant and have virus protection on our computers.
After questions and answers, Vice-President, Ann Apthorpe, presented a gift of appreciation to Geoffrey and June.
Judy Houghton gave an informative talk about Latvia, the 2022 CWA Country of Study. She recommended listening to the outstanding Latvian Radio Choir of 15,000 voices on You Tube.
Ros Ryan reported on her visit to Factory Espresso in Orange where coffee was the main topic. Coffee is this year's special Primary Product of study.
Arabica type coffee is sweeter and more refined than the Robusta varieties. The Robusta types contain more caffeine and are cheaper to produce.
Cowra Evening CWA branch meets every second Wednesday night at the Services Club. New members are welcome as are guests. Contact President Kaye Kilby at 0414 805 090.
