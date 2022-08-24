A newly released report has enabled a greater understanding of the impact volunteering has on wellbeing, ahead of National Meals on Wheels Day on Wednesday, August 31.
The report by Huber Social measured the social impact of Meals on Wheels and the importance of meaningful customer and volunteer connection, further highlighting the life-changing and irreplaceable role its over 45,000 volunteers make to the lives of vulnerable, older Australians everyday
President of Meals on Wheels Australia, Sharyn Broer, said that volunteers were the driving force of Meals on Wheels and without their significant and valuable contribution, Meals on Wheels wouldn't be able to deliver on its mission of enabling wellness, connection and independence. "Volunteer involvement is crucial to the wellbeing of the people we serve.
"Findings from Huber Social's national study show just how much impact these caring people have on the lives of the people we support, as well as what they get back themselves," she said. "For almost 70 years, we have been delivering nourishing meals to the home, but the benefits of Meals on Wheels go beyond the meal itself, helping older Australians remain socially engaged and connected to their community. We have great food and we have great people."
Cowra/Grenfell service manager, Denise Makin, said it's not just the customers who benefit from Meals on Wheels. "Our service enables both vulnerable Australians and volunteers to remain connected to their communities at a time where it is needed most," she said. "We often hear of the impact our service makes to the people we serve, but meaningful volunteering also has a direct benefit to our wellbeing and sense of belonging."
Denise said that Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels was forever grateful to its volunteers and wished to thank them for their dedication and support. "Without their help, we would not be able to support the health, independence and connection of 480 people within our community," she said. "We have a number of volunteer opportunities available and would welcome anyone who would like to come onboard and reap the rewards of these vital community connections."
This Meals on Wheels Day, president Sharyn Broer, said that Meals on Wheels was calling on Australians to 'stand up and get connected' by joining the volunteer ranks at their local Meals on Wheels service. "It might be a few hours a week but the power of connection and the real benefits to your health and wellbeing mean our volunteers always get back more than they give," she said.
To reach out to your local service about volunteering opportunities near you, visit www.mealsonwheels.org.au/get-support/find-your-local-service.
Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels (MOW) is a much-loved community service with a strong footprint in the area. Covering 6500 square kilometres, the service has been operating in Cowra for 63 years and Grenfell 60 Years this year. Cowra/Grenfell MOW believe in food security for everyone, and they are an innovative, not-for-profit organisation that enables people to live in their own homes with independence and dignity. Their mission is to nourish, care, strengthen our communities by providing a range of high quality, nutritional, affordable, food service options.
The dedicated team assist people to access the community, provide daily contact, social interaction, health and wellbeing monitoring, outings, community luncheons, and even provide healthy lifestyle meal options to the public to ensure everyone is well nourished- mind, body and soul. Over the last 12 months, the service has delivered over 57,500 meals throughout both the Cowra and Weddin shires, and have had a positive impact in client's lives.
Of course the meals are delivered with the support and dedication of a wonderful team of caring, selfless volunteers, and Service Manager Denise Makin said that she could not thank the volunteers enough. "Both in Cowra and Grenfell, our volunteers always show amazing community spirit," she said. "Today is about saying a huge thankyou to each and everyone of you."
"We have had some trying times over the past two years. but everyday we have beautiful shining people stepping forward and willing to give their time freely to help others.
"It shows the wonderful community spirit we have and these actions build strong, resilient and caring communities."
Cowra/Grenfell MOW is a local, on the ground service that provides flexible meal options- seven days a week. The service has 10 different local/regional suppliers who do a great job in providing well presented, balanced, nutritional meals that include fresh/hot options, salads/sandwiches, breakfast/dinner options, and a range of frozen meals.
The service delivers to all the villages throughout the shires for free if you are over 65, but there is also a huge selection of Healthy Lifestyle Frozen Meals that can be purchased by anyone in the community. These meals a great for busy people, if you live alone, or just do not like cooking. We have single serves or family meal sizes - just heat & serve.
The service employs six staff, has over 250 registered volunteers and provides an essential service for over 480 clients. MOW provides fun, rewarding volunteer opportunities for all ages. They run a three or six week rotating volunteer roster and are always looking to welcome new volunteers. They have a number of different roles including meal delivery drivers and runners, community activity helpers, fundraising and events helpers, meal packers and more.
Denise said that she was more than happy to discuss volunteering opportunities with potential volunteers. "It is not just individuals who can volunteer their time, the service also has a corporate volunteering program where businesses can register and donate their staff members once or a few times a year to deliver meals to clients."
There will be a National Meals on Wheels celebration in Cowra on Wednesday, August 31, running from 11am to 2pm. The celebration will be held at the Cowra Bowling Club, costs $15 and those interested must RSVP before Friday, August 26 by calling 02 6342 4165.
For more information on Meals on Wheels and their services, call 02 6342 4165.
There are millions of people every year who support communities across the country. In 2020, over five million people (a quarter of Australians) volunteered through an organisation.
While National Volunteers Week is a chance to recognise volunteers' vital work and say thank you, individuals and communities across the region are always thankful for the efforts of volunteers.
This year's theme is 'Better Together' and it is a continual reminder to celebrate the power of volunteering that brings people together, builds communities and creates a better society for everyone.
Volunteering Australia chair, Professor Michael E. Drew, said that volunteers were a vital part of the nation's workforce. "Volunteers play essential roles in aged, disability and palliative care and in mental health and community services.
"Volunteers are central to emergency response, recovery and resilience-building, and they are the backbone of community sport," he said. "Communities with active volunteers have strong social capital and are more resilient when crises hit."
Volunteering contributes significantly to Australian life, including the social and economic functions that support Australia's productivity performance and the well-being of Australians.
Volunteers add significant value to the Australian economy, with the most recent official estimate valuing the annual contributions of volunteers in non-profit institutions at $17.3 billion.
If we care about the nation's mental health and the resilience of communities, we need to care about sustaining volunteering.- Professor Michael E. Drew, chair, Volunteering Australia
However, this figure likely underestimates the broader economic value of volunteering. For example, this valuation does not account for the preventive health and well-being benefits of volunteering through its facilitation of community and social connection.
These roles are supported by the efforts of 3.6 million volunteers in Australian charities.
Community services such as Meals On Wheels relies heavily on volunteers, yet they are very thankful and rewarding roles. Whether it is helping organise meals, delivering food to patrons, or serving on local committees, more volunteers are always welcome.