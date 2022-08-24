Your chance to celebrate Advertising Feature

TOP TEAM: Helping make a difference are Doug and Lesley Cumming (formerly of Cowra), Chairperson Jan Nilsen, and Service Manager Denise Makin. Photo: Supplied

Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels (MOW) is a much-loved community service with a strong footprint in the area. Covering 6500 square kilometres, the service has been operating in Cowra for 63 years and Grenfell 60 Years this year. Cowra/Grenfell MOW believe in food security for everyone, and they are an innovative, not-for-profit organisation that enables people to live in their own homes with independence and dignity. Their mission is to nourish, care, strengthen our communities by providing a range of high quality, nutritional, affordable, food service options.



The dedicated team assist people to access the community, provide daily contact, social interaction, health and wellbeing monitoring, outings, community luncheons, and even provide healthy lifestyle meal options to the public to ensure everyone is well nourished- mind, body and soul. Over the last 12 months, the service has delivered over 57,500 meals throughout both the Cowra and Weddin shires, and have had a positive impact in client's lives.



Of course the meals are delivered with the support and dedication of a wonderful team of caring, selfless volunteers, and Service Manager Denise Makin said that she could not thank the volunteers enough. "Both in Cowra and Grenfell, our volunteers always show amazing community spirit," she said. "Today is about saying a huge thankyou to each and everyone of you."



"We have had some trying times over the past two years. but everyday we have beautiful shining people stepping forward and willing to give their time freely to help others.



"It shows the wonderful community spirit we have and these actions build strong, resilient and caring communities."



Cowra/Grenfell MOW is a local, on the ground service that provides flexible meal options- seven days a week. The service has 10 different local/regional suppliers who do a great job in providing well presented, balanced, nutritional meals that include fresh/hot options, salads/sandwiches, breakfast/dinner options, and a range of frozen meals.



The service delivers to all the villages throughout the shires for free if you are over 65, but there is also a huge selection of Healthy Lifestyle Frozen Meals that can be purchased by anyone in the community. These meals a great for busy people, if you live alone, or just do not like cooking. We have single serves or family meal sizes - just heat & serve.

The service employs six staff, has over 250 registered volunteers and provides an essential service for over 480 clients. MOW provides fun, rewarding volunteer opportunities for all ages. They run a three or six week rotating volunteer roster and are always looking to welcome new volunteers. They have a number of different roles including meal delivery drivers and runners, community activity helpers, fundraising and events helpers, meal packers and more.

Denise said that she was more than happy to discuss volunteering opportunities with potential volunteers. "It is not just individuals who can volunteer their time, the service also has a corporate volunteering program where businesses can register and donate their staff members once or a few times a year to deliver meals to clients."

There will be a National Meals on Wheels celebration in Cowra on Wednesday, August 31, running from 11am to 2pm. The celebration will be held at the Cowra Bowling Club, costs $15 and those interested must RSVP before Friday, August 26 by calling 02 6342 4165.

