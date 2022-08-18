Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Heagney's Gold Cup success

By Colin Hodges
August 18 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING COMBINATION: Michael Heagney on Dubai Centre won the Narromine Gold Cup, raced at Cowra on the weekend after heavy rain. Picture: FILE

Vastly experienced jockey Michael Heagney who won the Country Championship Qualifier at Coonamble earlier this year aboard Great Buy for Dubbo trainer Brett Robb, added another feature race when winning the Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Narromine Gold Cup on Dubai Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.