Heagney's Gold Cup success

Vastly experienced jockey Michael Heagney who won the Country Championship Qualifier at Coonamble earlier this year aboard Great Buy for Dubbo trainer Brett Robb, added another feature race when winning the Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Narromine Gold Cup on Dubai Centre.
Winner of the Country Winter Classic Final at Dubbo in June when also ridden by Michael Heagney, the John Rolfe, Canberra trained Dubai Centre made it four wins in succession when taking out the 1700 metres Cup on Sunday at the meeting transferred to Cowra after heavy rain at Narromine.
Patiently ridden by Heagney, Dubai Centre was eased back to last in a packed field in the run to the 600metre turn where Supreme Attraction held the lead.
When heads turned for home Notabadidea reached the lead from Not Negotiating before Dubai Centre ($2.10 favourite) swept to the front and won by a length from the fast finishing ten year old A Magic Zariz (Jake Barrett, $6) with Notabadidea (Ken Dunbar, $6.50) one and a half lengths away third.
Despite the disappointment of having three meetings in succession washed out, a good contingent from Narromine Turf Club made the trip to support the Cowra Club and were able to present the Douglas Egan Memorial Trophy for the the 1200 metres to Brett Thompson the Gulgong based trainer of Riders In The Stand.
Aggressively ridden by Jake Pracey-Holmes, Riders In The Stand ($6.50) crossed from the outside barrier to take the early lead and held on to beat Money Not My God (Grant Buckley, $3.20 fav) and Equivada (Ken Dunbar, $12).
The race honoured the late Douglas Egan a long time President of the Enngonia and Narromine Clubs.
Lightly raced four year old chestnut gelding Chile Chile was cheered home in the 1375 metres Soul Food Depot Maiden Plate by the Narromine visitors, being owned by Greg O'Mally and his mother Maida O'Mally formerly from Bourke and now residents of Narromine.
With the talented apprentice Jake Barrett in the saddle for Dubbo trainer Brett Robb, Chile Chile ($17) from well back powered down the outside to win by six lengths from Flying Justice (Ken Dunbar, $2.70 fav.) and Boorowa Girl (Clayton Gallagher, $3.60).
Maree Hopkins, a recent addition to the trainers ranks at Cowra, won the 1700 metres Geronimo Class 1 and Maiden Plate with Prince Of Tokyo expertly ridden by Michael Heagney.
With a good staying performance on the heavy track, Prince Of Tokyo ($8.50) from near the tail of the field wore down Quest For Honor (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $8) and Tintern Power (Jake Barrett, $5).
Leading jockey Clayton Gallagher continued his tremendous recent success with another winning treble, Coopella ( $6 ) and Rubi Air ($1.65 fav) for Brett Robb and Larynx for Brett Thompson.
Opening race, the 950 metres the 950 metres Maiden Handicap saw an all the way win for Overdefence ($5) ridden by apprentice Angela Cooper for Wellington trainer Garry McCarney.
Racing at Gilgandra TAB and Cobar Picnics on Saturday and Bathurst TAB on Monday.
Over in Parkes last Saturday well known Hunter Valley hotelier and Wayne Brown won the opening race at Parkes as a licenced trainer with the lightly raced five year old mare Triny Bee. As an owner, Brown won 28 races last season including five in the city and also had placings in Group and Listed races.
Ridden by Michael Heagney, Triny Bee backed from $4.20 to $2.30 landed a substantial betting plunge for connections when leading most of the way to win the 800 metres Reliable Conveyer Belt Maiden Plate by two lengths from Good Time Nellie (Ashleigh Stanley, $7) and Charge Away (Serg Lisnyy, $8).
"Michael Heagney combines really well with my horses and we have won races at Kununurra (WA), Birdsville (QLD), many tracks in NSW and at Alice Springs (NT) where we won the major race for mares on Cup Day this year," Wayne Brown said.
"A lot of those wins came when my horses were trained by Rodney Robb at Nyngan, " Wayne added.
Parkes Jockey Club officials were pleased to announce the charity race meeting raised over two thousand dollars for the McGrath Foundation.
