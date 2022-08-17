Cowra Eagles push through muddy conditions to be named Minor Premiers

The Cowra Eagles have been named the 2022 minor premiers in the Blowes Clothing Cup after their two-point win against Orange Emus on Saturday.
The Eagles are also set to host the grand final qualifier against Bathurst on Saturday,
Cowra came away from the clash 7-5 victors over Emus, the low score indicative of the brutal nature of the field for the players.
Orange, and Endeavor Field, had been hammered by rain throughout August, in the lead up to the match, with the playing surface turned into a mud bath during Saturday's final game of the regular season.
Eagles coach Colin Kilby said the conditions were probably as bad as you could get to play in, though both sides played as well as they could, all things considering.
Kilby said the Eagles had a couple of missed opportunities which was a bit of a disappointment but for what they played in, it was a really good effort.
While they had a few close games over the year, Kilby said this was one of the tighter games they had played, score wise.
This weekend they will be hosting Bathurst at their home field, which Kilby says will be a bit of a challenge, despite the home field advantage.
"I think it gives anyone who plays at home a boost, but we seem to get a real boost out of our crowd at home, not that you can take your opposition lightly."
Returning to the Eagle's lineup this weekend is Bowler.
Kilby said they are hoping for a slight break from the wet weather and play on some firmer ground, but admits that they have to adapt on the day.
Kilby said they are hoping to defeat Bathurst this weekend, so they can get a week off leading into the grand final, but they first have to win this weekend.
Being named minor premiers was a great reward for the hard work they've put in over the season, Kilby said, but they now have to reset for the finals,
Kilby said the minor premiership really doesn't mean much at the end of the day when it comes to winning the premiership.
In other news from the weekend, Dubbo Roos defeated Forbes Platypi 33-31 and the Bathurst Bulldogs defeated Orange City 26-0.
