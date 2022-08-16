Dubbo defeat Cowra in final minute

With just over a minute left in the Cowra Magpies under 18s game against Dubbo CYMS on Sunday, the CYMS needed something special, enter Latrell Fing Fing.
The elusive halfback powered through a gap in the Cowra defence on the siren to level the score up at 14-all before stepping back to take the conversion.
The successful conversion ushered the CYMS through to the preliminary final.
Sunday's match between the two sides was a cracker and both teams deserved to win but unfortunately for Cowra it wasn't to be.
Having lead 14-10 for 10 minutes, the brilliant Cowra defence kept CYMS at bay for several sets before Fing Fing's heroics.
Anyone at the ground on Sunday will no doubt be hoping the two sides meet again in the grand final for what will surely be another brilliant match.
Cowra under 18s coach Ken McNamara said he was very proud of the boys, even though they were rolled after the bell.
McNamara said that despite the results, but he felt that they were the better team on the day.
Moving forward, McNamara said they are now looking forward to take on Bathurst St Pat's at Mudgee this weekend.
"I'm really confident because of the last month of football for the Magpies has been terrific.
"Defensively we've really improved since the start of the year and I think playing St Pats at a neutral ground will benefit us. I'm quietly confident," he said.
McNamara said they were going to take the positives out of last weekend's game against Dubbo, which included their defence and their movement of the ball - which they had been trying to improve on,
"That will be our aim, to work hard for each other to get over the top of these guys so we can move on to a grand final qualification," he said.
McNamara said the Cowra community and the Cowra Senior Rugby League Club should get behind the 18s as they have done a wonderful job to get this far and gone through a lot of challenges throughout the season.
McNamara said he would like to thank the coaching staff of Matt Rush, Craig Negus and Bruce Wallace for their hard work.
