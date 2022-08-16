Mark Rush, the star winner at veterans golf

The Veterans Event for the previous week was cancelled because of the prevailing heavy rain. Although rain was forecast for Thursday, August 11, 37 Cowra Golf Club Veterans came and played in their nine hole Stableford event from the tenth tee.
Mark Rush was the star on the day, being the clear winner with the impressive score of 22 Stableford Points for the nine holes just ahead of Alan Luff who will celebrate his 90th birthday next week, had a very credible 20 points to be placed second, two points ahead of five players with 18 points.
There were nine prize winners, who are listed with their Stableford Point Score and the 18 Hole Handicap they played off in brackets.
22 Mark Rush (25)
20 Alan Luff (29)
18 Jefferey Marks (27)
18 Lester Black (27)
18 John Jensen (7)
18 Michael Millar (21)
18 Ray Kelly (22)
17 Michael Prescott (+2)
17 Elwyn Ward (20)
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
There was a field of 38 Golfers, to play in the Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, competing on their official Golflink handicaps.
Congratulations to Brent Jenkins and Hoff Grambeau who both produced a great score of 41 Points but only separated on a count back in the final results below:
1st Brent Jenkins 41
2nd Hoff Grambeau 41
3rd Nicky Basson 38
4th David Spolding 38
These prize winners went into the Ball Sweep, along with the following listed players, with their point scores: John Jensen 37, Michael Prescott 36, Don Rocavert 35, Mark Rush 35, Michael Miller 35, Tom Ferson 35, Alfonso Melisi 35.
The NEAREST PINS.
5th HOLE, Sponsored by Nicky Basson, winner, Bruce Amos 23cm.
14th HOLE, Sponsored by Jamie Judd, winner, Bob Morgan 196cm.
