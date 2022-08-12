Youth Ambassador encourages support for Legacy Week

Cowra Youth Ambassador Henry Anderson is encouraging local residents to get behind Legacy Week.
Henry was recently congratulated and thanked by Legacy members Ray Walsh and David Freebairn for his fundraising efforts for Legacy.
Henry presented Legacy money he raised as a Youth Ambassador earlier this year.
Henry's great grandmother, Amy Webster, was supported by Legacy throughout her life after losing her first husband, Christan Weller, in action in World War II and again after her second husband, Sidney Webster, also a World War II veteran passed away at a young age.
Legacy helped Amy and her older children find housing and employment and supported her younger children through their school years and beyond.
Henry wanted to help Legacy support the dependents and families of deceased service men and women and he hopes his example will encourage others to support Legacy during Legacy Week which runs from August 28 to September 3.
Cowra Legacy will conduct an appeal at that time with Badge Day on Friday, September 2.
