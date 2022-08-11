LLS biosecurity workshop coming to Cowra

With foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) at the forefront of farmers' minds, Central Tablelands Local Land Services are running a farm biosecurity planning workshop in Cowra on Monday August 22.
This planning workshop will be coupled with an afternoon information session covering the use of National Vendor Declarations and livestock traceability through the National Livestock Identification System database.
Advertisement
The workshop will take place from 10am to 3pm at the DPI Pridham Conference Centre.
You can expect to improve your ability to assess the biosecurity risks on your farm and learn what steps to put in place to address them.
Each workshop will be delivered by staff with expertise in farm hygiene, pests and weeds and animal biosecurity.
Central West LLS will help you review your existing farm biosecurity plan or develop a new one with quick and simple measures that you can build into your everyday practices to help protect your farm and your future.
Attendants are asked to bring along a copy of their farm biosecurity plan.
Registrations are essential and you can book your seat by heading online to https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=942111&
The farm biosecurity planning workshop will also be hosted in several other towns including:
Bathurst on Tuesday August 30, Mudgee on Tuesday September 6. Hampton on Tuesday September 13 and at Cumnock on Tuesday, September 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.