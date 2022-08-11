Cowra Guardian

LLS biosecurity workshop coming to Cowra

August 11 2022 - 7:00am
Central Tablelands Local Land Services are running a farm biosecurity planning workshop in Cowra. File photo.

With foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) at the forefront of farmers' minds, Central Tablelands Local Land Services are running a farm biosecurity planning workshop in Cowra on Monday August 22.

