Cowra residents fined $131,800 for COVID breaches and most haven't paid

Fewer than half of COVID fines in Cowra have been fully paid, new data reveals.
Between 2020 and 2021 NSW Police issued penalties up to $11,000 for lockdown, mask, or vaccination breaches in the state.
The data reveals 145 fines were issued in Cowra.
As a comparison Orange residents received 154 fines, Young residents 50 fines, Canowindra residents 10 fines, Parkes residents 110 fines and Forbes residents 107 fines.
The fines issued in Cowra totalled $131,800.
Orange residents fell foul of the regulations 154 times accumulating $156,020 in fines.
Young residents fell foul 50 times for $47,500 in fines; Canowindra residents received 10 infringements and $8000 in fines; Parkes residents 110 fines worth $90,360 and; Forbes residents received $89,900 in penalties after receiving 102 fines.
Only 32 of the fines issued in Cowra, totalling $25,400, have been paid in full, according to figures supplied by the NSW Government.
Just 38 - accounting for $40,160 - of those issued in Orange have been paid in full.
No money at all has been recovered for 57 of the fines in Cowra worth $59,493 and 49, worth $43,100, were placed on payment plans.
The final seven are on Work and Development Orders, allowing the payee to volunteer, attend courses, or complete counselling instead of paying the fine.
In Young just 10 of the 51 fines issued, worth $8,500, have been paid in full.
Nineteen fines issued in Young, worth $18,500, are outstanding.
Twenty-two of the Young fines, worth $20,500, are being repaid in payment plans.
Parkes residents have paid, in full, just over one third of the fines issued in the town.
Figures show 44 of the 110 fines issued in Parkes, worth $30,960, have been paid in full.
Thirty-three fines, worth $25,925, remain outstanding.
A further 33 fines, worth $30,200, are being paid via payment plans.
Of the $89,000 in 24 fines issued in Forbes, worth $18,700, have been paid in full and 37, worth $32,049, remain outstanding.
Twenty-seven of the fines issued in Forbes, worth $24,200, are being paid via a payment plan and a further 19, worth $32,049, are on Work and Development orders.
Payment rates in the centres are roughly in line with national trends.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
