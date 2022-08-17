Through the Glimmering Night - Art Exhibit
July 29 to September 7
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work.
Cowra Community Markets
Saturday, August 20
Cowra Community Markets are back again next weekend, August 20, at Sid Kallas Oval on the Young Road, from 8am-12noon. As usual, at the markets you will be able to find locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables, an abundance of gift ideas and homewares, plants and garden art, collectables and bric a brac, homemade jams and preserves, and so much more.
The Palms Twilight Markets
Friday, August 19
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 Miles of Canowindra, held on the 3rd Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms", a vacant lot in the middle of Canowindra.
Bushwalk
Sunday, August 21
Yass River walk and surrounds. 6km, easy grade; steeper section later at Hattons Corner. To join or for more information call Terry (0415.253.129).
Live and Kicking
Sunday, August 28
Arts OutWest is pleased to continue in conjunction with Cowra Civic Centre their series of Live and Kicking shows featuring original music artists from The Central West. This next session features Orange local Robbie Mortimer and his band. Tickets cost $10.
Kumiai Ryui Ladies Self Defense Workshop
Saturday, September 3
Kumiai Ryui are hosting a free self-defence workshop for women and girls ages 13 and up, focusing on basic martial arts skills, confidence-building, and self defence techniques against the most common attacks. No previous experience required. Head to https://buytickets.at/kumiairyucowra/744493 to book your place at the free workshop. Bookings are required by 6pm on Monday, August 29.
Cowra Cycle Tour
Friday, September 2 to Saturday, December 10
If you love the idea of a quiet, meandering cycle tour through one of the Central West's most beautiful and fascinating districts, and your idea of traffic jams is waiting the cattle to cross the road, this is the tour for you. The stunning scenery, delicious produce and fascinating historical highlights round out this wonderful nine-night tour. Bring your bike or hire an E-Bike with Central West Tours. Visit www.centralwesttours.com.au/ for more information.
