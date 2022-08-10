Cowra Guardian

Robbie Mortimer to rock the Cowra Civic Centre and all ages are invited

Updated August 10 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:21am
Robbie Mortimer is coming to the Cowra Civic Centre.

On his second east coast tour of the year, Orange-based music star Robbie Mortimer brings his band and his infectious style of country-rock to Cowra Civic Centre on Sunday, August 28 at 2pm.

