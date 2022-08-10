Robbie Mortimer to rock the Cowra Civic Centre and all ages are invited

On his second east coast tour of the year, Orange-based music star Robbie Mortimer brings his band and his infectious style of country-rock to Cowra Civic Centre on Sunday, August 28 at 2pm.
This is the second collaboration between Arts OutWest and Cowra Civic Centre in the Live & Kicking series that pairs original music artists from the Central West with local venues.
Robbie Mortimer and his band will perform an afternoon (2pm) show accessible to all ages.
A born story-teller, Robbie released his second studio album '200 years too Late' earlier this year, which upon release climbed into the Top 10 of the iTunes Pop Charts and received glowing critical response.
Sam Bolt from the Western Advocate described the album as exploring "the extremes of love and loss, as well as the power struggle between dreams and reality, and there's only one word for Mortimer's efforts: incredible"
Robbie's first tour of this new album kicked off with a sold out Live & Kicking show in Orange. Now in the middle of his 'Tour of the Fox', this Cowra gig follows shows in Brisbane, Canberra, Gold Coast, Newcastle and up and down the NSW coast.
"Robbie & his band know how to give an audience a good time as they proved headlining two massive nights at Nashville Nights and during their set at The Enliven Festival supporting Eskimo Joe & Jon Stevens," said Arts OutWest music industry officer Patrick Coomey.
"We're thrilled Robbie has made Cowra one of the stops on this tour and know audiences will love him too."
Tickets are $10 each.
