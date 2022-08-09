Afghanistan and Middle East Veterans invited to attend Vietnam Veterans Day

This year marks 50 years since the last of the Australian troops left Vietnam following more than 10 years of fighting.
Over 64,000 members of the Australian Defence Force served during the war.
On August 18, Cowra Vietnam Veterans, alongside Veterans from the Afghanistan and Middle East conflicts will have a commemorative service at the Memorial Cenotaph in Brisbane St, Cowra commencing at 11am.
The service is not a day to celebrate, but to commemorate and pay respect to over 3000 Australian's wounded during the Vietnam War, and remember the 522 Australian Servicemen who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our Nation, eighteen whom died at the battle of "Long Tan" 57 years ago.
This year, Cowra Vietnam Veterans have invited Afghanistan and Middle East Veterans to join them on this day of commemoration to remember also the 49 servicemen who died during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and the 261 wounded.
Please come along and show your support for the veterans as we come together not to Glorify War, but to remember those who served our country in times of need.
There were many battles fought in both wars, Coral and Balmoral in Vietnam & Derapet and Khaz Oruzgan in Afghanistan.
Khaz Oruzgan was one of the most intense for Australian forces since the Vietnam War at the time.
Some battles were fought for days or weeks with many wounded and lives lost, but our soldiers were trained well and committed to their tasks. We all remember the Dead, but we fight like hell for the living.
Please show your support to our veterans and attend the service, you will be most welcome.
