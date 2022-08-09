Cowra Guardian

Afghanistan and Middle East Veterans invited to attend Vietnam Veterans Day

Updated August 9 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 10:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year marks 50 years since the last of the Australian troops left Vietnam following more than 10 years of fighting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.