Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Cowra Council's new electricity contract will help it reduce emissions

Updated August 9 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra mayor Bill West says the council new electricity contract will help it reduce emissions.

Cowra Council has secured a new renewable electricity contract with Iberdrola Australia to supply its large sites and streetlighting from January 1, 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.