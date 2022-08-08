WHEN Mat Rue was growing up working in his parents' stables in Canowindra he dreamed of one day being able to drive a winner - well he's done that and then some.
On Friday night at the Parkes Harness Racing Club meeting as Rue, pictured, saluted aboard $3.10 favourite Art Legend, it marked the 1,000th winning drive of his career.
Advertisement
The affable 32-year-old laughed and said it was a good milestone to get "out of the road", but the broad smile on his face as he crossed the finish line showed what it meant to him.
"It's good to get it out of the road, when harness racing first put a thing about it there were 12 to go and sometimes 12 can take awhile to notch up, luckily for me it went reasonably quick," he said.
"It's pretty cool, 1000 races is a lot of races to be in, let alone winning that many. There's been a lot of late nights and early mornings to get to that.
"When you're kicking off you don't think things like that are going to happen. I was just happy to get out there and get a win, you're never sure how it's going to go for you, so you just want to get amongst it and see where it takes you."
A third generation member of his family involved in the industry, Rue's journey to 1,000 winners has taken him to tracks across Australia, to America and to his base in Bathurst which the trainer-driver now calls home.
His first big feature win came in the 2011 Group 3 Shirley Turnbull Memorial with Lightning Raider, while the night of April 28, 2013 is one that will long live in Rue's memory.
That night he drove a Group 1 double, including taking out the Miracle Mile aboard Baby Bling.
"The Miracle Mile stands on its own and I guess it will never be topped, but apart from that it would be Fouroeight's Shirley Turnbull win," Rue said.
"There's definitely been a lot of good ones along the way, winning the Canola Cup a few years ago, anyone's who's won that will know it feels like a much bigger race than what it probably is.
"I've had crazy support along the way, like so many people have supported me, like people throwing me drives when I first started."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.