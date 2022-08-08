Dubbo shooter takes out Cowra Gold Cup shoot

The 2022 Len Bird Cowra Gold Cup Shoot was conducted on August 6 and 7 in variable weather conditions.
The weekend attracted close to 70 participants of all levels from AA Elite through to C Grade and also included ladies, veterans and junior competitors.
Advertisement
As part of the program of events, the inaugural Glenn Sinclair Memorial Champion of Champions was conducted with many people reminiscing about their memories of Glenn and his long association with the sport.
The club framed and has on display Glenn's State Shoulder to Shoulder Team jacket and Life Membership badge as a tribute to him.
The overall High Gun winner of the Gold Cup which was beautifully crafted by Andrew at Superb Jewellery, was Peter Jones from Dubbo.
Peter is a frequent visitor to the club and his cumulative score for the weekend of 382/390 was a testament to his ability considering the challenging weather conditions.
A great achievement.
Winners of the major events were:
Peter Jones - Cladding Australia Single Barrel C'shp 49/50.
Aaron Jones - Cowra Services Club Double Barrel C'shp 70/70.
Grant Thatcher - AgFactor Pointscore C'shp 90/90.
Peter Jones - Glenn Sinclair Memorial Champion of Champions 146/150.
Local shooters to feature in the winner's circle included:
Jodie Dunn who had a top weekend taking out 1st in A Grade in the Cladding Aust SB;
Adam Boswell 1st in A Grade in the AgFactor PS 2nd in Cowra Services Club DB;
Russell O'Leary 1st B Grade AgFactor PS
Rob Peterson for 2nd in B Grade in AgFactor PS.
Congratulations to all.
This shoot continues to attract competitors from all over to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere great facilities offered by the Club and a chance to catch up with friends while still striving to post good scores and chase that elusive Gold Cup.
Advertisement
Full results photos from the weekend can be found on the Cowra Gun Club Facebook page as well as the Club website at www.cowragunclubinc.com.au
The Cowra Gun Club wish to thank the following supporters for making the weekend such a success: Cowra Services Club, Kilby's Heating Cooling, Cladding Australia, Cowra Bowling Club, Cowra Bus Service, Cowra Shire Council, Allan Gray Co Pty Ltd, Mark's Pumps, Superb Jewellery, Hunt's Shooting Supplies, Ag-Factor, Colynsville Past Co, Philpott Funeral Directors, Balance Accountants Advisers, Cowra Toyota, Lachlan Fertilisers Rural, Raine Horne Cowra and Pat Dwyer Electrical.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.