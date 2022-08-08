Students given an insight into the agricultural industry

The day was held with a focus on many different aspects of livestock farming on the almighty Poll Dorset.
Some areas covered include: Farm Safety, Performance Testing, junior judging, nutrition and animal health. The day's attendance had many different schools from the region spanning from as far away as Wagga Wagga and Gunnedah.
Ruth Klingner did a fantastic job organising the day. Even with the large numbers, students were broken into small groups and given an interactive hands on talk on the respective areas mentioned above. Personally, I found the talk on performance testing; which is how can the lamb production cycle be improved and how the research affects lamb production. The day ended with a live demonstration on how half a sheep carcass is butchered.
All up the day gave an enormous insight into the agricultural industry and got our minds thinking about how we could end up in the industry.
Shout out to:
Laura Price for winning the Emma Clarke memorial trophy (junior show woman) along with winning the intermediate junior judging competition in both chop and sheep.
Karly Woods and Poppy Star for their encouragement awards. (Poppy made the news!)
Most importantly shout out to the best school in attendance ST RAPHS!!!
A big thanks to Ruth and Isabel for running and organising the day along with guest presenters; Jo and Phil Balcome, Greg Hamitilon, Wendy, Evie the district vet, Charles from Farmers NSW and the boys from KWML.
Special thanks to the teachers Mrs Freebairn and Mr Cooley for organising the trip. We are very grateful to be able to experience an opportunity like this and wish to return for the next one.
Olivia Parrish, Y11 Primary Industries
