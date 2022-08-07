Hubber wins another Cowra bowls title

Another final and another win for Noel Hubber, this week in the Four's Championship.
Noel, together with Michael Baldwin, Ian Nelson and Bruce Thurtell defeated Alan Anderson's side 17-7 in Saturday's final.
The second round of the B Grade Singles were also played last week with Peter Browne, Steve Sculthorpe, John Davis, Mick Beath, Chris Pearce, John Bischof, John Pickard and Trevor Pullen all recording wins.
B Grade Singles Round 2 results
Peter Browne def Trevor Ellis 25-20, Steve Sculthorpe def Bob Morgan 25-18.
John Davis def Jim McNaught 25-17, Mick Beath def Robbie Byrne (Forfeit).
Chris Pearce def Bill Hayes 25-5, John Bischof def Alan Messiter 25-17.
John Pickard def Kak Smith 25-16, Trevor Pullen def Tom Clark (Forfeit).
B Grade round three matches to be played on or before Saturday, August 13.
Peter Browne v Steve Sculthorpe, John Davis v Mick Beath, Chris Pearce v John Bischof, John Pickard v Trevor Pullen.
The opening round of the 2022 Men's Pennants was played Sunday with both Cowra sides unfortunately going down to Parkes B & SC & Parkes Railway No2.
Div 3: Parkes B & SC def Cowra 76-34 (10-0).
E McPhee def Greg Nicholls 18-14. G McPhee def Alan Anderson 34-7. B Townsend def Paul Druery 24-13.
Div 4: Parkes Railway No2 def Cowra 70-43.
G Turner def Steve Treasure 3013. S Hodge def John Pickard 20-16. A Lattier def Joe Burgin 20-14.
This Sunday both sides are on the road with 3's off to Condobolin and the 4's off to Eugowra.
This week's teams:
Div 3 v Condobolin.
John Bischof, Russel Simpson, David O'Donnell & Greg Nicholls. Michael Baldwin, Shane Egan, Robert Oliver & Alan Anderson. Bruce Oliver, Ian Nelson, Mick Beath and Paul Druery.
BUS TO DEPART CLUB AT 7:30AM
Div 4 v Eugowra
Trevor Ellis, Peter Browne, Kak Smith Steve Treasure. John Probert, David Bohanna, Bob Morgan, Joe Burgin. Peter Leseuer, Bruce Thurtell, Ken Porter, John Pickard
SKIPS TO ARRANGE TRANSPORT FOR EACH TEAM
Nominations are now open for the Mixed Pairs closing Friday 26th August, with the 1st round to be played on or before Saturday 3rd September.
