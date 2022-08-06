Cowra Rugby Eagles still in minor premiership race

With one game remaining in the regular season the Cowra Eagles have returned to the top of the Blowes Cup ladder courtesy of their 31-3 win over Dubbo Kangaroos and an upset win to Forbes over Bathurst Bulldogs.
The minor premiership and the home ground advantage in the first week of the finals now comes down to Cowra's match against Orange Emus in Orange next week.
It's a simple formula for the Eagles, win and they secure the minor premiership.
If the Eagles lose, to finish top of the table, they'll need Orange City to pull off the upset of the season over Bulldogs.
Cowra Fly half Bill Cummins put the icing on Saturday's win stepping around at least three Kangaroos defenders in the final minutes as the Eagles did what they've struggled to do at times this season, put teams to the sword.
For Roos it was a continuation of some big losses.
They've struggled since defeating Orange City 54-12 in round 11, with big losses to Bulldogs 45-25, Emus 41-15 and now Cowra 31-3 in the past month.
Trailing just 12-3 at half time after tries to Cowra captain Tim Berry and hooker Joe Sullivan the Roos were kept scoreless in the second half courtesy of Cowra's domination up front.
While it looked an easy win for the home side on the scoreboard Cowra captain Tim Berry said "there were some hard grinds throughout the game, probably a few handling errors that kept Dubbo in the game for longer than we hoped".
Berry described the 31-3 win as a "momentum mover" after the Eagles loss against Bathurst Bulldogs last week.
"We're starting to shift towards the semi finals but obviously other sides are doing that as well," Berry said.
"We've been looking to finding those areas that we are doing well, that are our strengths and today we hit a few on the head. Now we can work on others to improve on."
The Eagles have struggled at times this season to put teams away but it wasn't the case on Saturday with the final result a big improvement on the last time the Eagles met the Roos, limping to a 16-13 win.
"Today's been great, it's a good thing to walk out and go right that's 31 points at this end of the season, the boys have done well," Berry said.
Cowra put on three second half tries with Gabe Brown, Manu Katoa and Bill Cummins crossing for five pointers.
Roos only points of the game came from a first half penalty goal to Josh Bass.
Captain Tom Koetz said it felt like the bounce of the ball went against his side.
"But that's footy," he said.
"It was a good game, a physical game, a tough one.
"Bill Cummins steered them around again, he's got a great kicking game and a lot of time. He put us under a lot of pressure. He steered them around pretty well today," Koetz said.
The loss and upset win by Forbes over Bulldogs makes next week's Roos and Forbes clash an important one for both clubs with the winner securing fourth spot on the ladder.
Forbes currently sit on 30 competition points to Dubbo's 29.
"We'll have a look at what we did well and what we've got to work on for next week," Koetz said.
"For us it's a matter of getting the group together and coming back next week."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
