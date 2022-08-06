Two cracks at finals for Blues after win over Bathurst Rebels

The Cowra Blues will have two cracks at semi final football this season after defeating the Bathurst Rebels at Mulyan Oval on Saturday.
Heading in to the final quarter just six points clear the Blues sealed the win with the final four scoring shots of the game, one major and three behinds.
At three-quarter time Blues coach Marc Hyland asked for more of what he had seen from his playing in the previous period.
"If they run you run," Hyland told the Blues.
"We cannot let our foot off for one second. The way we finished off then, flat chat, storming up the ground is the way we need to come out and start.
"Fifteen minutes, last game of the season before finals, do not lay down for these guys.
"If you're out here I need you to give me 100 per cent," Hyland told the Blues.
Despite Hyland's instructions the momentum was all with the Rebels in the opening minutes with the Bathurst side dominating possession and territory.
The visitors converted this into points to edge ahead courtesy of a goal and a behind to lead 28-27 with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.
But just as quickly as momentum turned to the Rebels it turned back to the Blues who took control for the remainder of the match.
If not for some inaccurate kicking the margin could have been greater.
"That was one of the worst games of footy I've seen from us and them," Hyland said.
"If we go into a final like that... but we got there and we're where we want to be but know we need more than that, so much more.
"Everyone game their heart, it's good to have heart but it was sloppy.
"We got the win and I'm proud of that, that's our (regular) season finished, we have a week off and then the finals.
"We have two weeks to regroup and get ourselves where we need to be to handle that part of business," he told the Blues
The game was close throughout with the Blues holding a one point lead at the first break before edging six points clear at half time and again at three quarter time before eventually taking the match 5-6-36 to 4-4-28.
Nathan Worth was again the standout for the Blues on the goal scoring front kicking three majors while Blake Bourke chimed in with two, his second sealing the win in the final quarter.
Alexander Sparks 2, Brett Archer 1 and Will Lesh 1 were the goal scorers for Rebels.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
