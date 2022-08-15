62 year-old off the road for six months

A 62-year-old Cowra man charged with mid range drink driving has been disqualified from driving for six months.
Steven John Fuller of Brisbane Avenue plead guilty when he appeared in the Local Court on August 3 to answer the charge.
Fuller's solicitor stated in court that he had made suitable arrangements to get home the night that he was drinking, but he was not used to drinking wine.
Fuller, his solicitor said, has since sold his vehicle.
Fuller was charged, police documents revealed, after being stopped by police for a random breath test about 10am on June 11 this year.
His roadside breath test returned a positive reading with a breath analysis conducted at Cowra Police Station returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.15.
Fuller was fined $660 and disqualified from driving for six months after which time he will required an interlock device be fitted in any vehicle he drives.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely said, in sentencing, that Fuller was detected for the manner of his driving, which was quite slow at the time of the offence and his reading was still quite high, considering it was 10am on the day after he had been drinking.
