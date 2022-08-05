Police seize $80million of cannabis plants from property near Parkes

Police have seized more than $80-million worth of cannabis plants following a five-month investigation into cannabis cultivation north-west of Forbes and Parkes.
In March 2022, detectives attached to Central West Police District commenced Strike Force Burria to investigate commercial cannabis cultivation in the state's west, a NSW Police statement issued to media on Friday afternoon said.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force investigators attended a rural property at Trundle - about 53km north-west of Parkes - on Wednesday, August 3.
Upon police arrival, several people fled the property into nearby bushland, officers were unable to locate them.
Officers then applied for and were granted a crime scene warrant, which was held overnight.
On Thursday, strike force investigators and specialist forensic police attended and located a number of large greenhouses being used for cannabis cultivation.
Police located and seized 27,484 cannabis plants, which have all been destroyed.
It's estimated the potential street value of the cannabis was more than $80 million.
Investigations under Strike Force Burria are ongoing to identify those involved.
