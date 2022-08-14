Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Not wearing seatbelt leads to heavy fine for driver

August 14 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not wearing seatbelt leads to heavy fine for driver

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined for not wearing a seatbelt and other charges when he faced Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, August 3.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.