Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Cowra man fined for contravening AVO

Updated August 7 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra man fined for contravening AVO

A Cowra man has been convicted and fined $550 for contravening an AVO when he faced Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, August 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.