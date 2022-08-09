Cowra Guardian
Cowra Show introduces junior volunteers

By Brendan McCool
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:41am, first published August 9 2022 - 11:17pm
Members of the First Nations Dance and First Nations Art youth teams were hard at work planning their events for this year's Cowra Show.

The Cowra Show Society has introduced several new categories to this year's show with the help of their new Youth Teams.

