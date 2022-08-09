Cowra Show introduces junior volunteers

The Cowra Show Society has introduced several new categories to this year's show with the help of their new Youth Teams.
The youth team program was designed to help the development of young stewards and get more young people interested in volunteering with the Cowra Show Society.
Cowra Show Society Secretary Graham Eddy said this program is highly important as volunteering is disappearing everywhere, especially after COVID-19.
"This program is aimed at getting kids like this become part of volunteering. In this program they automatically get membership of the Cowra Show for 12 months in the hope they will continue on and become junior members."
The program, which began in June, and will run to April, 2023 has resulted in the formation of six Youth Team committees covering Agriculture, First Nations Dance, First Nations Art, Music, Hospitality and VET Construction.
Each of the youth teams and their programs are all being planned by the junior stewards, with some guidance from Cowra Show Society's Graham Eddy and Patrick Lazarou.
Each of the youth teams' planned programs are set to be introduced at this year's Cowra Show.
Mr Lazarou said the kids in the agricultural youth team will be running five judging days and workshops across the next few months.
The members of this youth group have been watching other agricultural days such as Thursday's Pol Dorset Youth Day to learn how to run the judging days.
The members of the music youth team have been composing posters and other promotional materials to try and get more musicians to play at the Cowra Show and what sets they will be doing. As part of this, they will be helping to organise a concert based on local artists.
Members of the First Nations Art and First Nations Dance group have been working on developing a program of dance based on First Nations of the Cowra region and an art competition for First Nations youth.
Mr Lazarou said the art competition will feature prize money going to the schools of the winning entries, and the First Nations Art youth group were working on putting together a younger colouring challenge.
The hospitality youth team were working on catering for the show, with a focus on a Mexican food theme.
The VET construction youth team has been working on a display of VET construction skills that will show future employers the skills that you have.
Mr Eddy said the program has been running brilliantly and has had good interest from locals with 30 school-aged kids involved across all of the youth teams.
While the program is set to wrap up in April, Mr Eddy said they would love for them to still be junior members and work with the Cowra Show.
Mr Eddy said they are trying to get young people involved in the Show programs into the future and remain involved.
For more information or to see if you are eligible to take part, contact the Cowra Show Society secretary on 6342 1977.
The 2022 Cowra Show is set to take place across two days from Friday October 14 and Saturday October 15.
