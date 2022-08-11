Cowra Guardian
Offender told police she is "a stoner"

August 11 2022 - 2:39am
A Cowra woman who failed to appear, for the second time, to answer a charge of possessing a prohibited drug, was convicted in her absence with no further penalty in the Local Court on August 3.

