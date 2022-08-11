Offender told police she is "a stoner"

A Cowra woman who failed to appear, for the second time, to answer a charge of possessing a prohibited drug, was convicted in her absence with no further penalty in the Local Court on August 3.
Amy Rochelle Platt, 35, of Jindalee Circuit was charged with possessing 1.3 grams of cannabis leaf.
Advertisement
Convicting Platt, magistrate Jillian Kiely noted she had two previous convictions.
Police discovered the drug, documents before the court revealed, after conducting a vehicle stop about 9.47pm on May 5 this year.
Platt, police said, was one of three occupants of the vehicle.
No drugs were found on the other occupants.
Police documents revealed the drug was found inside a clear bag located in Pratt's handbag.
Police said Pratt admitted the drug was hers.
"She also stated she is a stoner and she will always have something (drugs) on her," police said in court documents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.