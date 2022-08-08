Intensive Correction Orders for refusing to take drug test

A Cootamundra woman who failed to appear in Cootamundra Court recently to answer charges of failing to give an oral fluid sample when requested to by police appeared in Cowra Local Court on August 3 via audio visual link.
Stephanie Tohill, 53, of Harley Street, Cootamundra plead guilty to the charges and received two jail terms, one for six months and another for eight months with an aggregate sentence of 12 months which she will be allowed to serve in the community by way of an Intensive Corrections Order.
Magistrate Jillian Kiely took no action against Tohill for failing to appear.
"There is a real need for specific deterrent with this defendant," Ms Kiely said during sentencing.
"She obviously hasn't learnt," she said of the Cootamundra resident
"She has a number of major offences on her record including supply a prohibited drug, drive disqualified and drive with an illicit drug. And she's currently on a Community Corrections Order for drug related matters," Ms Kiely said.
"Her traffic record is appalling.
"She is not entitled to any discount (in sentencing) given the matters have been going on since January, wasting court resources," Ms Kiely said.
According to police documents presented to the court Tohill refused to take oral fluid tests when stopped by police on December 9, 2021 and December 22, 2021.
On the first occasion she told police, documents revealed, "I smoked a bong last night, so I'll come back positive to cannabis".
When stopped on December 22 she told police "I have no drugs in my system".
Tohill submitted to a random breath test which came back negative on both occasions.
