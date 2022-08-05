Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Group 10 will acknowledge all grades in its player of the year awards

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
August 5 2022 - 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHO WILL BE THE FINEST: Hayden Bolam (firsts), Jackson Carter (under 18s), Bec Ford (league tag) and Aiden Nunn (reserves) all led the player of the year count in their respective Group 10 grades when voting went behind doors.

REWARDING and acknowledging Group 10's finest players across all grades, no matter what competition they play in - it is something that Linore Zamparini is deeply passionate about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.