A love of the great outdoors

At the age of 20, Simon Budden, a valued member of the team at Cowboy Guns and Gear, has much to look forward to.
Cowboy Guns and Gear has been a natural fit for Simon whose family have always been involved in hunting, the outdoors and sporting dogs.
Simon's dad, Kevin, shared his passion for hunting, shooting and outdoor recreation with his son right from the beginning. Simon says recreational shooting has now become a way of life for him and he seized the opportunity two years ago for a job at the local gun shop.
His day job now compliments his recreational hunting of pigs, foxes and rabbits. These species are all considered feral. As part of the team at Cowboy Guns and Gear Simon says he gets the greatest pleasure from simply being able to help people find what they want in this highly technical field.
"My dad passed on a lot of knowledge to me, but I'm always learning and finding ways to improve my skills and knowledge which I like to apply for customers," he said.
Simon and his family made the move to Cowra nine years ago from the Hunter where Kevin had lived and worked as an electrician most of his life.
The move was spurred on by a desire to leave behind the sight of the mines that greeted the family every time they opened the front door.
Simon's mother, Salvina, had previously travelled through Cowra and was drawn back when the family finally decided it was time to make a move.
The plan was for Salvina and daughter Jen to open a cafe, but life had other plans and the family soon settled into their new home on 100 acres in the vineyard area of town. There life has treated them well and their ever present canine companions have had room to move.
Earlier this year Kevin and Simon decided it was time to revisit another past passion of Kevin's, field trialing with a suitable dog of a hunting breed. In March, Ava, the German Shorthair Pointer came home to the Budden household and plans were in place for father and son to share Ava's training. Unfortunately, Kevin wasn't able to fully realise this dream, passing away unexpectedly in May. However, Simon is determined to carry on and help Ava reach her full potential as a field dog, hunting companion and most importantly best mate.
The family still feel very much at home in Cowra, and certainly have no plans to move. Simon is pleased that he will be able to build his career at Cowboy Guns and Gear learning more and sharing his knowledge to benefit customers.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
