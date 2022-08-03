Little Miss finds a purrfect home

North Cowra Vet Surgery has a new recruit, Little Miss.
The team at the clinic made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday.
The post read, "Some of you who have been through our doors over the past month have seen this little stray wandering the waiting room, greeting clients and patients.
"Little Miss came to us as a stray, having been found in the mouth of a dog, sustaining multiple rib fractures.
"A few days before we said goodbye to Buckets (the much loved practice cat who was an icon of the centre for 17 years) our nurses noticed some very familiar antics seen many moons ago, from our old friend when he was younger.
"Stuart had said no more 'clinic cat', so we advertised her, to go to only the best of homes.... well, that home will be with us at the North Cowra Vets.
"She made herself at home instantly, very familiar with the Surgery, and has even found some of Bucket's past haunts."
On Wednesday, Lauren gave Little Miss her very own PINK collar, to match with the rest of the girls at the Surgery.
Lauren said, "she has owned it, wanting to up the anti, by helping clean cages, folding towels and making patients feel calm on the consult table."
"She keeps us very entertained throughout the day, loves a cuddle and has become great friends with Rosie." Lauren said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
