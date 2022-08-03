Drivers escape serious injury at Bendick Murrell

On Wednesday August 3, 2022 around 7.30am police were called to a car accident at Bendick Murrell.
Police said one car was travelling northbound on the Olympic Hwy with the driver telling them there was a loud bang before the car started swerving uncontrollably before colliding with the rear of a ute travelling south driven by a 17-year-old from Cowra.
Advertisement
"The collision has caused the utility to roll 4 times before coming to rest," local police said.
"The passenger of the utility was conveyed to hospital. Investigations are continuing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.