Cowra Guardian

Bushwalkers to tackle the Wallaby Track

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
August 4 2022 - 1:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Lachlan Bushwalker members enjoying the winter sunshine while walking along Farm Road, Cowra August 2022.

At their recent meetingtoday's meeting (Tuesday 02 August), the Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (ULB) proposed the following walks for August.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.