Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

How buying a sausage sandwich helps Cowra

Updated August 9 2022 - 2:27am, first published 1:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of Cowra Lions Graham Apthorpe and Diabetes Educator Jenny Richmond with one of 80 plus sharps containers funded by Cowra Lions Club.

"Here's how the funds from buying and enjoying a Lion's Sausage Sandwich works for the community."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.