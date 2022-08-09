How buying a sausage sandwich helps Cowra

"Here's how the funds from buying and enjoying a Lion's Sausage Sandwich works for the community."
Because diabetes patients need to carry out regular testing with needles, containers are necessary for the safe and responsible disposal of sharps items.
Advertisement
President of Cowra Lions Graham Apthorpe, says Cowra Lion's Club is aware that sharps' containers are an expense that adds to all other costs and is pleased to be able to assist individuals by making these available at no charge.
"Cowra Lion's Club recognises that educators like Jenny Richmond can assist diabetes' patients to manage those parts of their life to reduce the effects of this disease which if left untreated can have very serious health effects," Mr Apthorpe said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.